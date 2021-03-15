Is it a myth that the stock market is guaranteed to go up long-term?

1

It is often said that the market is guaranteed to go up in the long-term, even if it may be shaky in the short-term.

Of course nothing is guaranteed, so that word is meant to not be taken literally, so the intended meaning is probably "almost guaranteed".

The argument offered for this proposition is a simple visual picture of the S&P500 index.

See returns here

I have two counter-arguments.

  1. Firstly, it seems much of this argument hinges on the abnormal growth of the past 10 years. Take a look at the same picture above, and cut off everything that happens after 2008. Sure, still a massive growth since the 50s, but would you still be so confident that the market always grows? Rather, one would seem to think that the best is over, that one missed the "real" growth of the 20th century, and that it's all a bumpy Keynesian ride from here on out. Of course, that didn't turn out to be the case, but my point still stands: the "picture argument" collapses if one ignores just 10 years of data, which suggests it isn't as robust as it may seem.
  2. The argument is also a straight-up logical fallacy. Let's assume that the market has always grown, with no bumpy rides at all, since forever. Why should that mean it will always grow? That is akin to taking a step towards a cliff, and not falling over, so you tell yourself "I haven't fallen over yet, so that means I can keep walking towards the cliff and never fall off!". Well, no, at some point you'll reach the edge and then fall. It's the same with the stock market: the market grows, until it doesn't. We're not throwing dice here, the market is not random, it grows based on reality, and that reality may change at any given moment. Indeed, thinking about it in this way, the argument that the market "always grows" may end up defeating itself! Because if people end up believing that the market always grows, that will lead to people investing more of their money in the market, which will inflate the value of the market above and beyond its "actual" worth. At some point, that house of cards will come down crashing. Has it happened yet? No. But you can see the cliff, can't you?

My question is, what are the responses to these counter-arguments offered by those people on these very forums that repeatedly tell guidance-seekers that they should just blindly shove their wealth into the market, as if it's a sure thing?

One may say that even if it's not a sure thing, it may be the "best" thing. I disagree with this too. Commodities but especially real estate are much more stable long-term investments than the market, because their worth is always tied to an actual, tangible product of value, thus the "worth" is bounded from below by the instrinsic worth of the item itself, while the worth is, like the market, unbounded from above and usually grows with the market but doesn't necessarily fall with it. On top of that, it offers value above and beyond its book value. You can live in a house, or rent it out.

    Please provide source that says it is guaranteed to go up long term. More commonly, it is said: "past results are not an indication of future performance". – Pete B. 35 mins ago
  • "The stock market doesn't always go up. It's real estate that always goes up!". Making generalizations at this level of abstraction (put money in X or in Y, which is better?) is the part that may be problematic-- nothing is guaranteed to increase in value, or even hold its present value, forever. – Upper_Case 9 mins ago
Is it a myth that the stock market is guaranteed to go up long-term?

No, it is not a myth; it is a generalization. As you say, this is not intended to be taken literally, and nothing is guaranteed.

If the argument is "the market always goes up long-term", then "in this particular short-term window it didn't go up" isn't really a valid counter-argument. You're selecting a subset of data that looks like it disproves the market going up, and deliberately ignoring that it is immediately followed by short- and medium-term growth. Even if you end the graph at that 2008/2009 local minimum, that's only a local/short-term minimum. Once you consider long-term (start any time on that graph before approximately 1998), it has still gone up. Consider also that the graph you are showing only goes back about 30 years. If you look at the Dow instead of S&P (see The Market Always Goes Up for a graph, as well as one person's opinion on the market always going up), the upward trend over the long term is much clearer.

You are right - nothing is "guaranteed". But if you look at every 10-year period of the S&P 500, there are only three 10-year periods since 1935 that had negative returns: 1929-1938 (recovery from the Great Depression), 1997-2008 and 1998-2009 (which included two crashes). Every other 10 year period (including periods that only had one crash like 2008) has shown positive returns overall. And there has never been a 30-year period that did not have at least an 8% average return overall, let alone lost value.

So yes, the market is not "guaranteed" to grow over time, but history has shown us that it almost always has.

My counter-arguments are:

  1. You have a problem of scale by just looking at the last 10 years as the only source of growth. The fact that you're starting with a low number (compared to the ending price) makes it look like the market was stagnant from 1980 to 2010 (taking off in the last 10 years as you suggest), when in reality it grew by 11% a year on average, or a total growth of 2,700%! So $100 invested in 1980 (and left alone) would be worth $2,700 in 2010. That $2,700 would be worth somewhere around $8,000 today.

Also, if you looked at a chart of the period from 1940 to 1980, you'd see similar exponential growth with a few dips that recovered after a few years.

  1. You're assuming that there IS a cliff to fall off of, and that the current market value is completely fictitious. One reason that the market grows is because the economy grows overall. Businesses grow, new business are created, and at a rate larger than the rate of failures. Yes the market may be overpriced to some extent, but to call it a "house of cards" that will tumble back to 1980 levels (or even 2000 levels) seems completely overblown.

Commodities but especially real estate are much more stable long-term investments than the market, because their worth is always tied to an actual, tangible product of value,

But equities are based on something tangible - the value of the companies that they represent. It's not some vacuous concept that has no bearing in reality. Commodities are generally more risky than equities - look at the charts of gold prices compared to the S&P and see if you'd have been better off investing in gold in 1980. Oil is back to the same price level it was at 20 years ago and is highly volatile. And yes, real estate also tends to grow, but is much less liquid and also subject to crashes (look at real estate prices in CA and FL in 2008).

  • Good response to #2. I opted to skip discussing it because all I could come up with was "this is absurd" and multiple paragraph responses I do not feel like writing out – yoozer8 18 mins ago

