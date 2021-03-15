Is it a myth that the stock market is guaranteed to go up long-term?

It is often said that the market is guaranteed to go up in the long-term, even if it may be shaky in the short-term.

Of course nothing is guaranteed, so that word is meant to not be taken literally, so the intended meaning is probably "almost guaranteed".

The argument offered for this proposition is a simple visual picture of the S&P500 index.

I have two counter-arguments.

Firstly, it seems much of this argument hinges on the abnormal growth of the past 10 years. Take a look at the same picture above, and cut off everything that happens after 2008. Sure, still a massive growth since the 50s, but would you still be so confident that the market always grows? Rather, one would seem to think that the best is over, that one missed the "real" growth of the 20th century, and that it's all a bumpy Keynesian ride from here on out. Of course, that didn't turn out to be the case, but my point still stands: the "picture argument" collapses if one ignores just 10 years of data, which suggests it isn't as robust as it may seem. The argument is also a straight-up logical fallacy. Let's assume that the market has always grown, with no bumpy rides at all, since forever. Why should that mean it will always grow? That is akin to taking a step towards a cliff, and not falling over, so you tell yourself "I haven't fallen over yet, so that means I can keep walking towards the cliff and never fall off!". Well, no, at some point you'll reach the edge and then fall. It's the same with the stock market: the market grows, until it doesn't. We're not throwing dice here, the market is not random, it grows based on reality, and that reality may change at any given moment. Indeed, thinking about it in this way, the argument that the market "always grows" may end up defeating itself! Because if people end up believing that the market always grows, that will lead to people investing more of their money in the market, which will inflate the value of the market above and beyond its "actual" worth. At some point, that house of cards will come down crashing. Has it happened yet? No. But you can see the cliff, can't you?

My question is, what are the responses to these counter-arguments offered by those people on these very forums that repeatedly tell guidance-seekers that they should just blindly shove their wealth into the market, as if it's a sure thing?

One may say that even if it's not a sure thing, it may be the "best" thing. I disagree with this too. Commodities but especially real estate are much more stable long-term investments than the market, because their worth is always tied to an actual, tangible product of value, thus the "worth" is bounded from below by the instrinsic worth of the item itself, while the worth is, like the market, unbounded from above and usually grows with the market but doesn't necessarily fall with it. On top of that, it offers value above and beyond its book value. You can live in a house, or rent it out.