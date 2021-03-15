I have a full-time job. I also work as a freelance musician playing for local theaters. One of the theaters I work for is in another city and they gave me a W-2 for the ~$1000 I made in 2020. According to the IRS website, I am able to deduct travel expenses if I'm self-employed https://www.irs.gov/taxtopics/tc511. But, according to this article https://axioshr.com/w2-vs-1099/, the fact that they gave me a W-2 automatically classifies me as an employee and I am not allowed to deduct travel expenses. I believe they are wrong to give me a W-2 as I don't think I am an employee of the organization. I bring all of my own gear, do my job, and leave. Each gig is agreed to individually and I am not expected to work a certain number of hours.

This is a hobby for me which usually costs me more money than I make, so the deductions really help out when I can take advantage of them. Is it still possible to somehow deduct my travel expenses over the year to and from these gigs? Should I ask them to provide me a 1099 for 2020 and/or in the future so that I can deduct these expenses going forward?