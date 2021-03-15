0
  • I understand a loan account of a customer is an asset account of the bank.
  • A credit to loan account by bank decreases asset account.

According to double entry accounting for every credit there should be an associated debit. Which account is debited by bank, how and why?

Forget about banks for a second - from your post history it seems you are fixated on that as you expand your understanding of the financial system.

Let's assume you run a coffee shop. You let people pay you $100 in advance, and then future purchases are at a discount. If I give you $100, you haven't "earned" it yet, because you haven't sold me any coffee, so you can't record it as revenue under general accounting principles. So you record it as:

Dr Cash $100 [debiting your cash account, because you do actually hold that cash]
    Cr Accounts Payable $100 [because you owe me either my $100 back, or you owe me $100 of coffee when I buy it]

Your balance sheet would look like:

Assets

Cash $100

Liabilities

Accounts Payable $100

The same is true for a bank. When you deposit money in the bank, they owe it back to you. So their balance sheet would look like:

Assets

Cash on hand $100

Liabilities

Deposits payable to customers $100

And when the bank turns around and loans some of its available reserves to someone needing a car loan, it would be in reverse, debiting its loan receivable account, and crediting its cash account. After the money comes in and then goes out, it would look like:

Assets

Loan receivable from customers $100

Liabilities

Cash deposit payable to other customers $100

