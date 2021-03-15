Forget about banks for a second - from your post history it seems you are fixated on that as you expand your understanding of the financial system.

Let's assume you run a coffee shop. You let people pay you $100 in advance, and then future purchases are at a discount. If I give you $100, you haven't "earned" it yet, because you haven't sold me any coffee, so you can't record it as revenue under general accounting principles. So you record it as:

Dr Cash $100 [debiting your cash account, because you do actually hold that cash] Cr Accounts Payable $100 [because you owe me either my $100 back, or you owe me $100 of coffee when I buy it]

Your balance sheet would look like:

Assets

Cash $100

Liabilities

Accounts Payable $100

The same is true for a bank. When you deposit money in the bank, they owe it back to you. So their balance sheet would look like:

Assets

Cash on hand $100

Liabilities

Deposits payable to customers $100

And when the bank turns around and loans some of its available reserves to someone needing a car loan, it would be in reverse, debiting its loan receivable account, and crediting its cash account. After the money comes in and then goes out, it would look like:

Assets

Loan receivable from customers $100

Liabilities

Cash deposit payable to other customers $100