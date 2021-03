Building up my IRA and one of the funds I want to use is FSKAX. When I was looking at its composition, it says its a "Large Blend" and that 99.11% of its portfolio invest in companies with a value greater than $10bn, which I believe means Large Cap. The index it seeks to match is the DWCF, but I've read that it includes stocks from all market capitalizations.

Does a Total Market fund actually cover more than just large cap? Or does it mean "total market" by including all sectors?