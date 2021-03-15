I'd like to know how to record for the appreciation of my investment portfolio.

The idea of not recording it; and then recording it as revenue once I sell it seems a bit off to me.

I plan to hold my shares and bonds for a long time, possibly never selling them; Thus the recognition of the increase in value using that method will happen very far out into the future if I even ever sell.

One solution I've found is to do it just like depreciation with the "Accumulated Appreciation." and -"Appreciation Revenue.". It did sound like a good idea to me however, once I was implementing it, I encountered some problems and didn't found any answers for them:

What to do if the market price goes down? Should I debit "Appreciation Revenue."?

And how to record it on my income statement? I've seen people say that you shouldn't record appreciation on it at all.

This is for my personal bookkeeping that I do on my own in Excel. The accounting periods last one month, with an annual report. I would love to be able to see the current value of my portfolio on the balance sheet.