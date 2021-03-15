I'd like to know how to record for the appreciation of my investment portfolio.
The idea of not recording it; and then recording it as revenue once I sell it seems a bit off to me.
I plan to hold my shares and bonds for a long time, possibly never selling them; Thus the recognition of the increase in value using that method will happen very far out into the future if I even ever sell.
One solution I've found is to do it just like depreciation with the "Accumulated Appreciation." and -"Appreciation Revenue.". It did sound like a good idea to me however, once I was implementing it, I encountered some problems and didn't found any answers for them:
- What to do if the market price goes down? Should I debit "Appreciation Revenue."?
- And how to record it on my income statement? I've seen people say that you shouldn't record appreciation on it at all.
This is for my personal bookkeeping that I do on my own in Excel. The accounting periods last one month, with an annual report. I would love to be able to see the current value of my portfolio on the balance sheet.