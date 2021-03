Last year I started working at a company as F-1 OPT around Jul, and then I turned into H-1B on Oct. So, I have to file as a non-resident alien.

However, somehow the company withhold FICA tax from my paychecks since the beginning (during F-1). I was wondering if I could get this part back for the period that I was on F-1 (Jul - Sep), and how?

I tried Sprintax but it seems to treat me as H-1B (latest status) as the whole year, i.e., can't get that part back.

Thank you!