Does anyone know how to proceed and the consequences of it? What will happen with my future and current visa status if they find out? I mean, can they actually track it?

I filled 2020 tax return 2 weeks ago using the 1040 form instead of 1040-NR one and got my tax return with the stimulus check in it. It was direct deposit, and I am not currently living in the US. I tried to filled today a 1040-X but its not available for the 2020 tax season yet. I am afraid it could jeopardize my future visa status and when/if I have to do taxes again in the future if for some reason I if/when go back to live in the US.

P.S: I actually didn't know there was different forms since it was my first time doing taxes. I went to the IRS website and went for the options they give us to fill the forms for free, and I picked TurboTax because it seemed the best option. The amount I got seemed wrong and I went to google it and found out about 1040 vs 1040-NR and stimulus check.

I know that it is happening even with people that haven't even filled taxes (https://www.npr.org/2020/11/30/938902523/irs-says-its-own-error-sent-1-200-stimulus-checks-to-non-americans-overseas)

