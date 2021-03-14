About 5 years ago, I participated in an educational training program. Recently, they sent me an envelope with a check for $300 in the mail. There was no explanation attached. The check looks okay, has their proper business address and is from a respectable local bank.

I tried calling the company but got lost in their customer service department.

I would theorize that it had something to do with the CARES act based on timing, but I attended this program years ago. And didn't pay them much to begin with. More surprisingly, they had my current address correct, and I moved three times since attending the program. And never gave them my updated address.

Is this check safe to deposit?