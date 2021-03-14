1

About 5 years ago, I participated in an educational training program. Recently, they sent me an envelope with a check for $300 in the mail. There was no explanation attached. The check looks okay, has their proper business address and is from a respectable local bank.

I tried calling the company but got lost in their customer service department.

I would theorize that it had something to do with the CARES act based on timing, but I attended this program years ago. And didn't pay them much to begin with. More surprisingly, they had my current address correct, and I moved three times since attending the program. And never gave them my updated address.

Is this check safe to deposit?

I would deposit the check but not spend the money for at LEAST two weeks to give it plenty of time to make its way back to the issuing bank. You didn't indicate the nationality of the check but I'll assume it's the U.S.

Just because your bank accepts the deposit and credits your account doesn't mean the check is actually any good. It can take up to seven (7) business days for the check to clear through the bank accepting it for deposit and the issuing bank.

If it turns out the check DOESN'T clear, your bank will confiscate the deposit amount and may even charge you fees for depositing a dishonored check. I would find out from your bank what its policies are before proceeding.

Here's a good article from Forbes.com on the issue that can clarify the rules about accepting and depositing checks:

https://www.forbes.com/advisor/banking/funds-availability-and-your-bank-account/

Hope this helps. Good luck!

