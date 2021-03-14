0

From the article- https://www.thebalance.com/what-is-fractional-reserve-banking-4590236

"As an illustration, assume we create a brand new economy and you add the first $1,000 to the system.

  1. You deposit $1,000 into a bank account. The system now has $1,000.

  2. The bank can lend 90% of your deposit, or $900, to its other customers.

  3. Those customers borrow the full $900, and you still have $1,000 in your account, so the system has $1,900.

  4. Customers spend the $900 they borrowed, and the recipients of that money deposit $900 into their bank.

  5. That bank can lend out 90%, or $810, of the new $900 deposit.

  6. Customers borrow the $810. You still have $1,000 in your account, and the recipients of the first $900 still have that money available in their accounts. So the system now has $2,710 ($1,000 plus $900 plus $810).

The cycle, known as the money multiplier, continues."

The point "3. Those customers borrow the full $900, and you still have $1,000 in your account, so the system has $1,900." is interesting. I assume borrower has mortgaged some assets for borrowing. Isn't it that economic system is generating digital money/points in return for physical assets as it is not transferring digital money to borrower from any of its depositors? How different is the generation of digital money/points different from printing more currency notes which doesn't add value to the economy.

