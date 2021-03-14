May I ask if someone knows any banks or investment firms, or similar financial services top quality brand name related institutions, with own analysts, providing real time up to date macroeconimic fundamental as brief as possible (max one or two sentences) reports? The data reporting how the status, either strength or weakness, of particular currency has changed and description, in max few words, why the status has changed. Whether the cause of currency status change is related to the event mentioned on Economic Calendar or not is irrelevant. I'm just searching for firms/banks, providing data about how the status of particular currency has changed and brief reason why. It would be great if data was provided with comparison to some other currency too. For firm Jefferies, I found this:

https://www.jefferies.com/Commodities/Foreign-Exchange-Trading/3s/73

but they are not responding. The data should be able to be accessed by individual person. There are massive amounts of such FX up to date daily blogs online on some reputable websites but I don't see any value in the content. They are just reporting what is currently happening on currency pair charts (e.g. price of particular currency pair symbol has reached X weeks' high) which is for my opinion useless info. So is sentiment (how many traders are in uptrend, how many in downtrend). Another problem is that articles are too lengthy, containing annoying reports using indicators that cause more damage than success.

I'm looking for fundamentals related (macroeconomy) one sentence long update per one piece of incoming data that would go straight to the point, clearly stating name of the currency. The data has to come from currency fundamental market research analysts from worldclass investment firms / banks etc. Does anyone know a bank providing this outside of bloomberg terminal but it can be inside xenith (eikon) or even outside of it, on firm's own portal? Of course I'm NOT talking about regular news (insights) available publicly on the firm's website but a data produced by joined brains or their experienced analysts having direct access to everything about macroeconomy in particular country and not just most important factors changing the status of currency.

Please if you could suggest some firms/banks and their department names who to contact, I would greately appreciate.