I'm doing a year-end reconciliation of one of my expense categories. In the reconcile-setup window, I enter the amount $36,387.59 for the ending balance:

However, the amount shown in the subsequent reconciliation window is different by several thousand dollars:

How is this "Ending Balance" being determined? Is this expected behavior and there's something else going into computing this value, or is it a bug?

I'm using GnuCash 4.4-1 on Mac OS X 10.15.7.