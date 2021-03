If my SMLLC purchased an intangible asset (say a domain name for $3000) in the middle of the year (say March X, 2021), assuming we use a 15-year straight-line depreciation, can I amortize the entire worth of amortization ($3000 / 15 = $200) for the tax year of 2021, even though the domain was purchased in the middle of the year and was not used for the full year?

