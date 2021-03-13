0

I am on Employment Insurance at the moment. As such, I need to fill out a report every two weeks. In the report I specify any money I have received from work (or was gifted).

I'm doing some film work right now. It's extremely sporadic and does not happen on a regular schedule. It's difficult to determine how much we will get paid before we receive the actual check. Sometimes the checks come 2-3 weeks after the day of work. It's hard to know exactly how much I will get paid for a days work because

  1. meal times vary between 30-60 minutes
  2. there may be a meal penalty if we start late
  3. there may be payment in lieu of vacation. I have no idea why this only happens sometimes.
  4. the pay rate changes if we are there over 8 or 12 hours
  5. due to union agreements, sometimes the pay rate is different

Can I estimate for the EI report or does it need to be exact? If exact, what should I do? Just wait until I get the check to fill it out?

Also the agent gets a cut, so should I take off that amount or just report gross?

