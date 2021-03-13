The recently enacted American Rescue Plan Act (aka third stimulus) changes quite a number of things for the tax code for 2021. Notably for this post, the child tax credit for 2021 is increased to either $3000 or $3600 per child, depending on age, from the previous value of $2000.
Is there a way to immediately account for the increased child tax credits in my federal tax withholding? I looked at the W-4 form and (no surprise, it's only been a few days) the IRS hasn't updated it with the new child tax credit amounts. I am hoping to buy a house in the next few months and would love to have any extra savings I can muster from decreasing my federal withholding based on the new credit amounts, starting this month.
By reporting an incorrect number of dependents on a W-4 I can account for much of the increased tax credit I have access to, but I figured reporting the wrong number of dependents is bad/illegal even if the credit amounts are correct based on the new legislation.