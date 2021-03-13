It is universal that banks use deposits for lending and make money in the form of interests.

My query is if bank utilising the deposit for lending,why it isn't reflected in depositors account? Say for example there are ten accounts with balance of ten dollars each and bank lends fifty dollars loan, it is as good as saying it is transferring five dollars each from account holders to the lender.But reality is account holders when they check their balance amount it would still be ten dollars available for withdrawal for all accounts.Isn't it something abnormal?

Most of last minute bank collapse happens wherein account holders think their money is safe but on one fine day bank block the withdrawals.

If bank account reflect real share of money available with bank for withdrawal, account holders can understand real position of bank to honour the withdrawals at any given time.