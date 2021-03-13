0

It is universal that banks use deposits for lending and make money in the form of interests.

My query is if bank utilising the deposit for lending,why it isn't reflected in depositors account? Say for example there are ten accounts with balance of ten dollars each and bank lends fifty dollars loan, it is as good as saying it is transferring five dollars each from account holders to the lender.But reality is account holders when they check their balance amount it would still be ten dollars available for withdrawal for all accounts.Isn't it something abnormal?

Most of last minute bank collapse happens wherein account holders think their money is safe but on one fine day bank block the withdrawals.

If bank account reflect real share of money available with bank for withdrawal, account holders can understand real position of bank to honour the withdrawals at any given time.

Improve this question
New contributor
Deepak Kumar is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
0

No one would use banks under those conditions, because they would never know from day to day how much of their money they had access to. Fundamentally, the business that banks are in is maturity transformation. They turn short-term deposits into long-term loans, because depositors need to be short-term and borrowers need to be long-term. And yes, that’s an inherently risky business, but it’s unavoidable because it’s why people use banks in the first place.

Improve this answer
1
  • I would really like to save my money in the bank which acts as a locker to convert real money to digital money and charge me for the service instead of risking my deposits by lending it to needy. – Deepak Kumar 34 mins ago

Your Answer

Deepak Kumar is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.