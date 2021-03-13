The 1040 Individual Income tax return form asks in field 1 to report wages/salaries/tips/etc and to attach forms W-2.

If one received both income in the US, and some income abroad, and is tax liable in the US, where does one report the income received abroad on the 1040 form? Should I take my US income as reported on my W-2, and add to that my foreign income, and report the sum of these two numbers in field 1 of the 1040 form? Or should I do this in some other way?

In addition, is there another form I should file to report foreign income? Some itemized statement separating US income (reported on my W-2) from foreign income?

I called the IRS, and asked them the above questions. Their response: