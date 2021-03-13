0

The 1040 Individual Income tax return form asks in field 1 to report wages/salaries/tips/etc and to attach forms W-2.

If one received both income in the US, and some income abroad, and is tax liable in the US, where does one report the income received abroad on the 1040 form? Should I take my US income as reported on my W-2, and add to that my foreign income, and report the sum of these two numbers in field 1 of the 1040 form? Or should I do this in some other way?

In addition, is there another form I should file to report foreign income? Some itemized statement separating US income (reported on my W-2) from foreign income?

I called the IRS, and asked them the above questions. Their response:

"That's a question the IRS doesn't know the answer to. We recommend that you reach out to a tax professional"
Improve this question
New contributor
Joris Kinable is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
0

See https://www.irs.gov/instructions/i2555

You qualify to exclude your foreign earned income from gross income if both of the following apply.

  • You meet the tax home test
  • You meet either the bona fide residence test or the physical presence test
Improve this answer

Your Answer

Joris Kinable is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.