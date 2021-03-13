0

I bought a domain ($3,000) right before I started a business SMLLC (single-member LLC). At the time, I thought that the domain can be treated as "start-up" cost so I do not need to capitalize the asset. However, after some research, it seem like I do have to capitalize it.

But the question is how? I bought the domain using my personal credit card, but it will be transferred to my business (SMLLC) for business use. So how can I capitalize something that the business did not pay for? (It is not paid via business card or bank account since they didn't even exist at the time of domain purchase).

Or can I treat it as a "start-up cost"? If so, is there any reasoning/reference as to why I can do this?

Thanks,

Improve this question
New contributor
dogpatch101 is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
0

IRS doesn't care. Most likely, neither will someone suing you.

I'm sure you are running your SMLLC with the default "pass-through" tax treatment (not "corporate" tax treatment where it files its own Form 1120). So the IRS considers it a "disregarded entity" and couldn't care less whether the domain is yours personally or in the LLC.

The main feature of an SMLLC is a liability shield. Now, to maintain that liability shield, you do need to conduct the business's affairs as a separate corporate "person", and have "business money and assets" strictly separated from "personal money and assets". Obviously, this should include separate accounting, and the domain name should be carried as an asset on the books, and its cost should have been an expense. However, if you're doing a solid business (mid-5-digits+ annually) and the domain name is one of the only sloppy asset handling instance, that would not threaten your liability shield unless the lawsuit is about the domain name.

Just the same, you should establish a reasonable book value for the domain name (gosh, how 'bout what you paid?) and treat it on the accounting books as an LLC asset, and treat your personal cost for the domain as a cash investment into the business.

You can do that retroactively, since it's basically just a change in your accounting books. It has no effect on your taxes, because it's "pass-through" so the IRS sees it as the same anyway.

Note that the domain name is a business expense; you know what that means for deductibility.

Improve this answer

Your Answer

dogpatch101 is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.