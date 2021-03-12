0

Can a Mylan stockholder declare a capital loss due to the merger with Viatris. I have a $40,000.00 loss on my Mylan stock. Also, if I sell the Viatris is the holding date when I purchased Mylan (3 02 2015) or when the Viatris merger occurred (11 16 2020)?

Because it was an all-stock merger, you have not realized any capital losses and therefore cannot declare them.

If you sell, your realized capital loss and your holding period will both be based on your 2015 purchase.

