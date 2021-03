It's all in the title: Is flipping a coin with good risk management profitable? What I mean by flipping a coin is to determine the direction of the trade.

Good risk management means good position sizes, stops, take profits.

NOTE: I am taking some advice from StackExchange to "share your knowledge, Q&A-style" My answer and the result are the results of my own experiment and will be posted on March 16-18. Feel free to answer with your own tests, insights, or probabilities.