If I want to compare the relative price performance of two equities, an easy way would be to calculate the Comparative Relative Strength (CRS) and graph the result.

The calculation is simple. Divide the price of stock A by the price of stock B. Daily data is most common but the comparison can be hourly or whatever other time frame interests you. The only caveat is that there can't be any missing data. If the graph is rising, stock A is outperforming. If the graph is declining, Stock B is outperforming.

Suppose that I'm interested in the price performance of two somewhat less correlated issues during longer term advances and corrections, perhaps a growth and income ETF versus the SPY. What mathematical function would depict that relative performance, hopefully in a simple graph like the CRS mentioned above?

If you have an answer, please post the formula rather than a word description. TIA.