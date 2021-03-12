I e-filed my 2020 taxes seven days ago and it was accepted by the IRS. However, when I visit the IRS's "Get Refund Status" website, it cannot find my return. I have never had this occur in years past. I tried calling the IRS but the call volume is so large that it is not accepting any calls. I also reached out to H&R Block - I used its software to file - and the CSR can't help since they do not have access to the IRS system. Should I be concerned? I am considering printing out my return and mailing it in "just in case".
Don't print out your tax return and send it by mail to IRS; it will just get rejected as a duplicate. If you have a receipt from H&R Block that your electronically filed return has been accepted by the IRS, print that out and save it in your (paper) tax file if you wish, along with whatever else you have in that file (print-out of return, paper copies of W2, 1099, charitable donations receipts, etc).