I e-filed my 2020 taxes seven days ago and it was accepted by the IRS. However, when I visit the IRS's "Get Refund Status" website, it cannot find my return. I have never had this occur in years past. I tried calling the IRS but the call volume is so large that it is not accepting any calls. I also reached out to H&R Block - I used its software to file - and the CSR can't help since they do not have access to the IRS system. Should I be concerned? I am considering printing out my return and mailing it in "just in case".