From the beginning of this month, the indexes go down significantly and then rise up significantly. Is it caused by institutions or billion dollar investors buy and sell stocks in billions? Or it some type of arrangement at the stock exchange to temporarily stop the selling or buying to avoid a large drop due to some market fear?
It's all regular market forces of supply and demand. Supply and especially demand fluctuate based on macroeconomic factors. Poor jobs report? Future outlooks get worse for many industries, lowering demand for shares. Stimulus money checks signed into law? More money available to buy shares increases demand. And so on. – Daniel 13 mins ago
