I'm an European citizen working for a company in the US with a 2 year contract; I was a non resident alien for 2020, but I'll be RA for 2021 and 2022; I have to contribute to a 401(k) and my company matches my contributions up to a threshold.

If I move out of the US after this period, and would like to withdraw the money out of my retirement plan, would I have to pay federal + state taxes or only federal, since I won't have any tie to a specific US state?

Are there laws against changing address to another state for a lower (or zero) income tax before moving out of the US indefinitely? Let's say I spend a month in Washington state in 2022 before leaving the US and I change my address there.

My question is a mix of these two: