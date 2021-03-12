An employer located in VT (USA) has employees who live in VT and NH. All of these employees were accustomed to commuting, as it is not a job which lends itself easily to remote work. Due ot the pandemic, all employees were required to work from home from March 2020 through August 2020. The employer this week advised its employees who live in NH that they are not required to pay VT income tax on wages they earned from home. This is true, and has been verified on the state website.

If an employee who lives in NH has already filed 2020 taxes, he must now file an amended return and he should expect a refund or reduction in his 2020 taxes, right? But wouldn't he need a corrected W2 from the employer that shows a lower amount of taxable wages in VT? The employer did not offer a corrected W2.

What should this employee do. He filed his own taxes with Turbotax.