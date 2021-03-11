I was planning on moving a chunk of cash from a foreign currency account I have with my bank to a domestic currency account. Same bank, same business, etc - just different currencies. My bank (ANZ NZ Ltd) - doesn't charge a transfer fee - but the exchange rate isn't great. While I was checking the exchange rate on XE.com- I noticed they offer a transfer service, which offers considerably better rates, and would net about $600 more in my account.

Am I missing something obvious - or is this a reasonable way to transfer money?