I start using a broker for crypto some 5 days ago but today I noticed whenever I offer lowest ask price the "guy" offers 1 pip lower price instantly, like really within a tenth of a second every time. I tried with price much lower then others and still the "guy" askes immediately just a pip below. How is that possible? This broker usually has a large enough spread for me to trade just the spread the whole day. Are they trying to prevent me to trading on a spread?

