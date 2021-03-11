0

Let's say I write covered calls (call these A, purchased by Alice), and later buy some calls (call these B, written by Bob) to close that position. Let's say further that B were actually naked calls, and when Alice exercises A, Bob defaults on B. Do I have any risk in this case? Or am I in the clear once I buy B? Does the situation change if I wrote naked calls?

Improve this question
New contributor
Dathan is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

Your Answer

Dathan is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.