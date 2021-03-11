Let's say I write covered calls (call these A, purchased by Alice), and later buy some calls (call these B, written by Bob) to close that position. Let's say further that B were actually naked calls, and when Alice exercises A, Bob defaults on B. Do I have any risk in this case? Or am I in the clear once I buy B? Does the situation change if I wrote naked calls?
