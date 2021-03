I'm a green card holder in the US and a citizen of Brazil.

I work from home and would love to go to Brazil for 3 months per year. I understand how the taxation would work in Brazil, but I'm wondering if anything needs to change in the US? Do I need to report this trip when I file my income tax the next year, or can I just consider my taxes the same way as if I was living in the US the whole year? (ps.: I wouldn't go for more tha 180 days per year)