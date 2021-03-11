Your question seems to be based on the desire to continue to defer recognition of taxable income by avoiding receipt of cash. However, in any jurisdiction I'm aware of, trading one stock for another [ie: if you did this manually by for example trading a share of apple for the equivalent value of shares in Tesla, with a friend] would still be considered taxable, whether you received cash or not. *

In some cases, you may be able to defer such gains, but in all cases I am aware of, that would allow for the use of cash as an intermediary exchange.

Moreover, to answer your question - this would vaaastly reduce the interested market in your transaction. Want to sell a share of Apple for cash? Great! There is a line of people with pre-announced intentions to buy Apple for an exact $ figure, and you can immediately take them up on that offer through electronic exchanges accessed by your broker. But if you want to trade 30 shares of Apple for ~6 shares of Tsla, then what happens to the difference in value? Are you only going to make the trade if the ratio is exactly perfect? How do you declare your intention, etc..

There is are many reasons cash is used as a medium of exchange. This is an example for that.

*As a side note, if you are asking this question because you are in the practice of trading different crypto currencies for other cryptos, you should probably know that that is taxable, whether get USD for it or not.