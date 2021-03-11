I have created a simple price action strategy:

BUY: If, after at least 3 RED bars of lower highs & lower lows (that actually have wicks and are not "solid"), you have a break in the pattern: a higher high and higher low AND the breaking candle isn't enveloping the last RED candle (if this happens, wait for 2 candles to test the new "breaker.") If there is a definite trend, don't trade more than 50% of your regular size against it. WAIT: For {your bar size*6 bars} SELL: When the price reaches a resistance level, or you have two lower highs and lower lows.

NOTE: This is a related question to my previous question. Is my strategy a reversion to a regression line, reversion to mean, or neither?

Is this a trend-following strategy that relies on reversion to a regression line, a mean reversion strategy, or neither?