0

I have created a simple price action strategy:

BUY: If, after at least 3 RED bars of lower highs & lower lows (that actually have wicks and are not "solid"), you have a break in the pattern: a higher high and higher low AND the breaking candle isn't enveloping the last RED candle (if this happens, wait for 2 candles to test the new "breaker.") If there is a definite trend, don't trade more than 50% of your regular size against it. WAIT: For {your bar size*6 bars} SELL: When the price reaches a resistance level, or you have two lower highs and lower lows.

NOTE: This is a related question to my previous question. Is my strategy a reversion to a regression line, reversion to mean, or neither?

Is this a trend-following strategy that relies on reversion to a regression line, a mean reversion strategy, or neither?

Improve this question
New contributor
Mteam888 is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

Your Answer

Mteam888 is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.