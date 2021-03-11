I am a Brazilian student with a German PhD contract scheduled to start on April 1st, but due to the COVID pandemic which is significantly bad in Brazil, the local German consulate cancelled all visa appointments for an unknown time. In order to not delay the contract, I need to (among other requirements) open an account in a German bank.

However, most banks I found require a residence permit, which I of course do not have yet. Is there a bank for non-EU-residents that I could use? Since I have the contract ready, I'm okay with some small monthly fee.

I looked at the answers for this question but they all seem to only apply for EU residents :(