So long story short, my friend is stuck overseas outside of U.S and in order to wire his money (about $8000-9000) through a bank, he has to do it in person for international wire transfers. My friend basically has this money stuck in a U.S based bank account and wants to transfer his money to himself and rightfully so. I can theoretically receive his money through my bank account and send his money back in person but I was not sure how taxes would work in this situation and whether I would have to pay for taxes? Any advice?

EDIT: for those of you asking yes this is real I talk to him on daily basis and this is confirmed. We are both noobs at this stuff and we had no idea how this all worked. Thank you for all your advice though, I learned something new today.