I have created a simple price action strategy:

BUY: If, after at least 3 RED bars of lower highs & lower lows (that actually have wicks and are not "solid"), you have a break in the pattern: a higher high and higher low AND the breaking candle isn't enveloping the last RED candle (if this happens, wait for 2 candles to test the new "breaker.") If there is a definite trend, don't trade more than 50% of your regular size against it. WAIT: For {your bar size*6 bars} SELL: When the stock shows weakness, gets to resistance, or you have two lower highs and lower lows.

It seemed to work in the backtesting I did, and so I put it to use on a demo account for live trading. It generated about 80% wins, with a R : R ratio of 1:1.5 Why? My price action strategy works better than I would have thought it would, but I can't exactly explain why...

Is this a trend-following strategy that relies on reversion to a regression line, a mean reversion strategy, or neither? Why does it work?

