I have been trading on a demo account for a few months now, with consistent profits. And then consistent losses. I take position sizes based on how much I like the trade, and I am almost sure this is my pitfall, (I get 4 profitable trades, and then wipe my gains with one incorrectly sized trade) In my mission to create an objective system, I have researched a few strategies to determine position size:

INDICATOR: Creating a position size-based on my stop-loss level, limiting the amount of capital at risk by changing my position size. This method is the one that I hear the most about (the 1-2% rule). PROBLEM: This is nice, but it has serious problems. It doesn't let me allocate more money to trades that are more likely to go in my favor, and it doesn't change based on volatility.

INDICATOR: Using the ATR of the stock (ATR/Close)%*(x), use this percent as the amount of capital to risk. PROBLEM: There are multiple, first, the x value is not something I have discovered accurately. Second, this sometimes makes outrageous results (more than my available capital).