2

This is the 1099 that I got from my broker. According to them, I lost about $9178 enter image description here

However, when I imported that 1099 file into Turbotax, it said that I actually earned $2562.

enter image description here

This is very confusing. I don't know if I actually made money from trading stock or if I lost money.

Improve this question
1
  • Did your broker provide an 8949 tax form as well? – Bob Baerker 1 hour ago
1

That $11,740.00 under the wash sale loss disallowed column is the difference between the $9178 loss you were expecting to put on your tax form, and the $2562 in gain that your were able to put on your tax form.

That number means that at the end of the year you still had open positions where you purchased replacement stock within 30 days before or after you sold shares of that same stock for a loss.

When you close those positions in 2021, without buying a replacement set of shares within 30 days, the next tax form will reflect that.

There are two other things to consider. If you made transactions in January 2021, they may have also triggered wash sales because of some December activities, and must be addressed. The second is that if you had multiple brokers, then you may have had other wash sales that an individual broker would not have been aware of.

I am not addressing the issue regarding how much of the capital gain loss you would have been able to deduct from ordinary income, and how much you would have had to carry over.

Improve this answer
1
  • Your answer may or may not be correct. At one of my brokers, the 1099 form just lists and totals the wash sales. Taken at face value, I'd have a huge tax burden because it 'appears' that I have large carryover wash sales. However, the 8949 form it takes into account closed wash sale positions (no replacement shares purchased within the 60 day window) and correctly adds the adjusted amount back in thereby reduced the capital loss amount. It's of paramount importance for the OP to discern if his 1099 is correct. YMMV depending on the broker's method of reporting. – Bob Baerker 1 hour ago

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.