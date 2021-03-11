I can start withdrawing from my 401(k) in 30 years. I'm currently in one of the the highest federal tax brackets and will likely be in the lowest tax brackets when I start withdrawing. That alone might indicate that I should avoid taxes now (to the extend that the contributions allow me to) and pay them in retirement (i.e., choose pre-tax 401(k)). However, Roth 401(k) also renders earnings tax-free.

Assuming I contribute $10,000 today, I expect to have on the order of ~$10,000 * 1.1^30 ~= $170,000 in 30 years (assuming 100% equity and past returns). If I choose Roth 401(k) instead of pre-tax 401(k), suppose my taxes increase around 10% on my contributions/basis because I earn less in retirement compared to now. I lose 0.1*$10,000 = $1,000 from this. However, I don't pay any taxes on earnings ~$170,000-$10,000 = $160,000, which clearly dominates the ending 401(k) balance and any reasonable tax rate on earnings should favor Roth 401(k).

Am I misinterpreting what constitutes "earnings" or is this a no-brainer?

(I'm assuming that tax rates remain roughly unchanged for 30 years, but even if they increase, it should favor Roth 401(k) even further.)