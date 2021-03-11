0

I can start withdrawing from my 401(k) in 30 years. I'm currently in one of the the highest federal tax brackets and will likely be in the lowest tax brackets when I start withdrawing. That alone might indicate that I should avoid taxes now (to the extend that the contributions allow me to) and pay them in retirement (i.e., choose pre-tax 401(k)). However, Roth 401(k) also renders earnings tax-free.

Assuming I contribute $10,000 today, I expect to have on the order of ~$10,000 * 1.1^30 ~= $170,000 in 30 years (assuming 100% equity and past returns). If I choose Roth 401(k) instead of pre-tax 401(k), suppose my taxes increase around 10% on my contributions/basis because I earn less in retirement compared to now. I lose 0.1*$10,000 = $1,000 from this. However, I don't pay any taxes on earnings ~$170,000-$10,000 = $160,000, which clearly dominates the ending 401(k) balance and any reasonable tax rate on earnings should favor Roth 401(k).

Am I misinterpreting what constitutes "earnings" or is this a no-brainer?

(I'm assuming that tax rates remain roughly unchanged for 30 years, but even if they increase, it should favor Roth 401(k) even further.)

Improve this question

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.