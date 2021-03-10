In the interval between 2010 and 2011, American inflation was 3.2% and Chinese inflation was 5.55%. During this year, the pair CNY/USD went from 6.2524 to 6.5758. If an investor would have invested 1,000 USD to buy 6252.4 CNY at the beginning of this period, how much would have the investor profited, assuming both currencies are subject to the aforementioned inflation rates? Is the CNY inflation rate already factored in the CNY/USD exchange rate?