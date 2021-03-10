Why does everyone panic sell (market crash) during bad, but temporary, conditions (as seen with COVID-19)? Why can't everyone agree that the companies most likely won't go bankrupt and will eventually return to normalcy (revenue, popularity, influence), and hold their stocks, which in return would prevent a market crash? This idea of people buying stocks without any benefits from the company's performance (excluding dividends) in hopes of the more guys buying it (stock price going up)...and more guys...and so on confuses me.