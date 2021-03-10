First of all I am child. I am 16 years old, I want the calling to stop. The calling started about 2 days ago I believe. They call me multiple times a day, I never answer because I have no idea what I am getting myself into. During class today they called me once more, that's when I began to worry. So I did some research, and apparently they are a debt collecting agency. I don't owe anybody anything, not that I know of at least, I'm fed up. What do I do? I want this harassment to stop.