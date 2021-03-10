First of all I am child. I am 16 years old, I want the calling to stop. The calling started about 2 days ago I believe. They call me multiple times a day, I never answer because I have no idea what I am getting myself into. During class today they called me once more, that's when I began to worry. So I did some research, and apparently they are a debt collecting agency. I don't owe anybody anything, not that I know of at least, I'm fed up. What do I do? I want this harassment to stop.
Asked
Active today
Viewed 18 times
New contributor
Welcome to the club... get a new phone number, or block the caller. – Aganju 40 mins ago
The Privacy Right Clearinghouse has an excellent article titled “How to Put an End to Unwanted or Harassing Phone Calls”. It discusses contacting your phone company to block the calls (however, this can often be done directly from your smartphone), when to call the police, and lots of other related information.