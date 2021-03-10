All 529 plan contributions are not deductible at the Federal level, therefore the IRS doesn't seem to have a form used to report the contributions. However, several states (like mine, Oklahoma) allow the contributions to be deducted for state taxes.

Is there a form that the 529 administrator should generate for me to report the contributions on my state tax return (similar to form 5498 for IRAs)? Or is it okay to just consider the "Contributions for 2020: $XX" from my online account as sufficient proof that I made the contributions?