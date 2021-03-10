PayPal had a promotion without fees a long time ago, they also did it December 2020 and I just sold crypto again through paypal. This time they mentioned some sort of tax form, which somehow I was unaware of the previous year. Anyway, last year, 2020, I definitely did NOT file my crypto profits I made in 2019 which I bought a partial part of Ethernum for 40USD and it went up to 86USD when I sold it. I thought I had to make at least a few thousand before I had to pay taxes but after looking it up it seems I have to pay at least a 10% tax on it no matter what. Though I'm not even sure because different sites are telling me different information on cryptocurrency.

What should I do? Is there any site that has good crypto tax information because it's difficult to find one.