I am tempted to buy humbled trader "premarket daily trading plan and discussion" subscription of humbled trader.

Question: How profitable is it likely to be, based on the following facts?

Her group has over 500 subscribers and no negative comments on here youtube videos. (I wonder if some user would loose money, they would at least post their experience in anger) Her videos are very popular. She claims average 5 days of loss day-trading each month (and others are profitable).

Experienced Traders: Is there anything incorrect in the way I am thinking?

I have done 5-10 trades (in 5k range) total.

https://www.humbledtrader.com/ https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcIvNGMBSQWwo1v3n-ZRBCw