My 69yo mother is looking to buy a new house (and sell her current one). Based on what she's expecting to get for her current house, how much she still owes on her current house and how much a new house would cost she's seeking a $100k mortgage.

When I got my mortgage I was asked for two years of tax statements, two months of paycheck stubs and for how long I had been employed at my current employer. For someone my age (~30yo) this makes sense to me as it doesn't seem unreasonable to assume that past earnings and job stability can be an indicator of future earnings and job stability. This notion is somewhat similar to the Lindy effect.

What doesn't make as much sense to me is why my 69yo mother would be asked for this stuff. Her retirement is imminent. She's been at her current job for almost 40 years but her income situation vastly changes on retirement and I don't see how you could make any make any inferences from what her post-retirement income will be like based on her pre-retirement income for, at best, the past two years.

What seems more relevant to me for her is: Does she have a pension and/or a 401K / IRA, etc. But that's what they're asking about.

I guess her social security income can be determined from her last two 1040's but one would hope that would be chump change compared to her pension and/or 401K / IRA.

My question is... why aren't they asking about these things? Why are they asking for income documentation that seems completely irrelevant to her situation?