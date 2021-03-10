Most likely. Exactly how the scam will play out is not certain, but at some point the money that they sent you will get reversed and you'll be responsible for repaying it (and out the gift card money as well).

If I were you, I would first call the bank and let them know what you've done so far so that they can advise you on the next steps. Do NOT buy a gift card and do not respond to any of their messages, no matter how threatening they seem. If they threaten violence or legal action then contact the police. Hopefully they will just reverse the payment and leave you alone.