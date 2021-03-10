so i'm female 18 and i was looking on a website for a sugar daddy, i started talking to one and we moved to texting, he then asked for my banking info which i turned down and asked if he used paypal. he said no and that he had been scammed threw that before so he doesn't use that anymore. after talking to him for a little i stupidly gave him my info. we had talked about amounts before and he was going to send me a couple hundred but then all of a sudden he said he was going to send me extra so that i could go buy him some gift cards and send him the codes. i said no, changed my password and told him i didn't want to be his sugar baby anymore and blocked him. he then made a new phone number and proceeded to somehow get back into my account and send me almost 1000 dollars and is now threatening me. saying that i need to go buy him some steam gift cards 450 dollars worth scratch off the back and send him the codes. i said no and told him that i would go to the police. he all of a sudden gave my a paypal email and said to send him the money back but i'm scared it'll be a fraud and it'll make my account go into the negatives.