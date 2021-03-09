1

So I saw Vector Acquisition in the news recently. I was investigating if they would be worth investing in.

However I found it was listed under two different tickers VACQ & VACQU. They seem to be listed on the same exchange and are not (as far as I can tell) like BRK.A and BRK.B e.g., different sized share slices and or different voting rights.

In the case of VACQ & VACQU they both have a similar price but not exactly (give or take a few cents).

The only difference I could find was one was called Vector Acquisition and the other Vector Acquisition Unit

I have also seen this with other companies like LVMH.

So lets say I do decide to buy some shares in say Vector Acquisition (or whatever).

How do I work out the difference between the different tickers and decide which of the two is the best one for me to buy?

When Vector Acquisition did its IPO, they issued a unit (VACQU) which consists of one common share (VACQ) and one-third of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50 (VACQW).

If you divide the price of a warrant by 3 and add that to the price of the common, the total should be close to the price of the unit.

