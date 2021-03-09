Disclaimer: I didn't see a good stack exchange for cryptocurrency, but most seem to post to money.stackexchange.com

I am writing an app/game that has its own economy.

In the past, people would just make their own fake currency that could only be used in-game. Users would trade fiat money for this fake currency to purchase in-game virtual items.

Well, my idea allows for people to sell items in-game and I want to allow them to take the currency they make in-game and be able to trade it back to fiat-money. Either through my company directly or through popular exchanges.

I prefer to defer all the tax ramifications to the users, and the buying and selling of the coin to a third party.

What are my options? Should I make my own? what's the process? I prefer a stablecoin because then people won't be concerned (as much) about instability compared to fiat.

It seems the best choice is "DAI" but the transaction time is high and the gas fee is too high. There is "xDAI" but it seems to really complicate the process and I wouldn't be able to offer an easy and quick way purchase xDAI