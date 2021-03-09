0

I bought a new car from a dealership and my dad agreed in front of my husband and my mother to co-sign for me. The dealership allowed me to take the paperwork out to my dads house and have him sign it. The dealership even talked to my dad at some point and he was on board the whole time. The tags came in and he was a little upset that he was listed as the primary but decided to give me a chance. I have made every car payment on time and kept the insurance up by myself.

Everything was fine until i took a trip to Louisiana and somehow my dad got 600 dollars worth of parking tickets!!!! Now i would be pissed too. I NEVER RECEIVED A TICKET ON MY CAR SO I WAS TOTALLY UNAWARE OF THE ISSUE. My dad has since tried to back out of the loan altogether he has put a remark on my credit saying that he disputes the car being put in his name and says he never signed it.

I cant get my car refinanced or anyone to even entertain the idea of leasing or selling me another car with that derogatory remark and what he is trying to do....

So my question is Can he do that? What do i do? and can i trade the car in or sell it for less than is owed without him being there?

    How is the title written? Is it written as "XX or YY" or "XX and YY"? That will determine what you can do without his consent. Being a coborrower is immaterial - it just means that you both are responsible for paying the loan, and they can come after both of you in the event of a default. – D Stanley 41 mins ago
  • 1
    Did you buy or lease the car? Whose name is on the title? – yoozer8 15 mins ago

