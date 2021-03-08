When the buyer pays cash (i.e. without taking a loan), would it usually mean that the buyer will have to pay the whole amount in a single payment?

Single payment

Or is it acceptable to first pay a certain initial payment, and then the rest of the amount in monthly installments? Is the latter the same seller financing?

Yes, that is basically seller-financing. In that scenario, the seller should file a lien on the property (so they can't sell or transfer it without paying the loan off first, or as a condition of the sale) and have the necessary legal paperwork to set up the loan.

What happens when the buyer uses an external lender, e.g. a bank? Does the bank pay the seller the whole sale amount at once, which makes the bank the house owner, and then the buyer has to pay the loan in monthly installments? Or does the bank pay the seller monthly payments? Who legally owns the house until the loan was fully paid?

When there is a mortgage on the house, the buyer still legally owns the house but there is a lien on the house which prevents the owner from selling or transferring the title until the lienholder is paid off. At the closing of the sale you (the seller) will be paid the full amount due at closing, typically in a form of a cashier's check or wire from the bank

Considering the answers for (1) and (2), why do sellers prefer no-loan (cash) buyers over loan-financed buyers, and often agree to lower the price for cash buyers? Isn't the seller paid the whole amount at once, regardless of what buyer type it is?

The closing process is generally simpler (and thus slightly cheaper) with a cash offer, and if there's not a bank providing funds, there are less roadblocks, making for a smooth closing. If the buyers are getting a loan, any hiccup in the loan process is time wasted by the seller, and if the loan falls through completely, then the closing can fall apart as well.

Yes, the seller gets the funds all at once in either case, but it's not so much about the final amount at closing as the simplicity of the closing and the increased possibility of a successful sale.