I understand the difference between cash settled and physically setted futures contracts. I also know that most physically settled contracts end up not being exercised and are closed before expiration.

Now - is the market size for physically settled futures limited by the underlying asset? Who controls that there are not more contracts bought than what the volume of the physical asset (copper, cattle, electricity) is? Even when there are such controls, what happens in case of an abrupt supply shock? Will the contract turn into cash settled one as there is no one who can deliver?